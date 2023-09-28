BioWorld - Thursday, September 28, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Insilico Medicine prepares and tests new DGK-α inhibitors

Sep. 28, 2023
No Comments
Several Insilico Medicine Inc. patents describe diacylglycerol kinase α (DGK-α, DGKA) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer and viral infection.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents