Bionomics stock charges ahead with positive PTSD data

Positive top-line data from the phase IIb study of BNC-210 to treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) supercharged Bionomics Ltd.’s stock. Shares (NASDAQ:BNOX) closed trading a dramatic 243.8% higher at $3.37 each on Sept. 28. The oral, selective negative allosteric modulator of the alpha7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor stumbled last December in a phase II trial for treating social anxiety disorder but now has regained momentum.