Fabre-Kramer’s NME Exxua approved in US for MDD

It has been a long time coming, but Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals Inc. finally received U.S. FDA approval for its major depressive disorder candidate, Exxua (gepirone hydrochloride extended-release tablets). The approval comes three months after the June 23 PDUFA date (as a result of amendments filed by the company in April and May), but 24 years after the original NDA was filed in 1999.