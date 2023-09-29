BioWorld - Friday, September 29, 2023
Infection

Scientists report new insights into what makes Candida auris such a sticky problem

Sep. 29, 2023
By Coia Dulsat
No Comments
The fungus Candida auris has become an urgent clinical problem at a shocking speed. It was not even mentioned in the U.S. CDC’s 2013 reports on antimicrobial threats, but was one of five pathogens on the agency’s 2019 top-tier Urgent Threat List.
