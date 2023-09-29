Cancer

NOTCH1 rearrangements as targetable feature of reninoma tumors

Reninomas are rare renin-secreting kidney tumors, resulting from a neoplastic expansion of juxtaglomerular cells of the kidney, which are cells that regulate blood pressure via the secretion of renin. Based on previous research that has proposed a central role for NOTCH1 signaling in the regulation of renin secretion by juxtaglomerular cells, researchers from Wellcome Sanger Institute, University of Cambridge, and affiliated organizations aimed to investigate the role of NOTCH1 in reninoma.