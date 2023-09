Hematologic

FDA awards orphan drug designation to Baudax’s TI-168 for hemophilia A with inhibitors

Baudax Bio Inc.’s lead clinical candidate, TI-168, has been awarded U.S. orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of hemophilia A with inhibitors. TI-168 is a next-generation, factor VIII (FVIII)-specific regulatory T-cell (Treg) therapy designed to address hemophilia A in patients with FVIII inhibitors.