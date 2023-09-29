BioWorld - Friday, September 29, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Drug Design, Drug Delivery & Technologies

Quris and Merck KGaA extend collaboration using BioAI drug safety platform

Sep. 29, 2023
No Comments
Quris Technologies Ltd. (Quris-AI) and Merck KGaA have extended their collaboration after a successful initial preclinical study of Quris-AI’s BioAI drug safety platform.
BioWorld Science Artificial intelligence Drug design, drug delivery and technologies Collaboration