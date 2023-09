Immuno-oncology

Firefly Bio patents new antibody-drug conjugates

Researchers at Firefly Bio Inc. have prepared antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) comprising monoclonal antibodies targeting HER2 covalently linked to stimulator of interferon genes protein (STING; TMEM173) agonists through a linker. They are reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune disease, inflammation and infections.