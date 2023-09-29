BioWorld - Friday, September 29, 2023
Cancer

Flare Therapeutics divulges new PPARγ inverse agonists for treatment of bladder cancer

Sep. 29, 2023
Flare Therapeutics Inc. has patented peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor γ (PPARγ, PPARG) inverse agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of bladder cancer.
