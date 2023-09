Infection

Roche describes new LpxH inhibitors for bacterial infections

Benzamide compounds acting as UDP-2,3-diacylglucosamine hydrolase (LpxH) (bacterial) inhibitors have been reported in an F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. patent to be useful for the treatment of gram-negative bacterial infections, particularly Klebsiella pneumoniae and Escherichia coli infections.