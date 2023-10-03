BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Science '22 in Review
Top Biopharma Trends of 2022
Top Med-tech Trends of 2022
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Tuesday, October 3, 2023
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Researchers develop electroporation system to induce lysis of circulating tumor cells during hemodialysis
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Patents
Researchers develop electroporation system to induce lysis of circulating tumor cells during hemodialysis
Oct. 2, 2023
By
Simon Kerton
No Comments
U.S. researchers reported seeking patent protection for methods to neutralize circulating tumor cells (CTCs) during hemodialysis to prevent cancer metastasis and reduce cancer-related deaths.
BioWorld MedTech
Cancer
Oncology
U.S.
Patents