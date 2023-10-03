BioWorld - Tuesday, October 3, 2023
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Patents

Researchers develop electroporation system to induce lysis of circulating tumor cells during hemodialysis

Oct. 2, 2023
By Simon Kerton
No Comments
U.S. researchers reported seeking patent protection for methods to neutralize circulating tumor cells (CTCs) during hemodialysis to prevent cancer metastasis and reduce cancer-related deaths.
BioWorld MedTech Cancer Oncology U.S. Patents