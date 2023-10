Gendius CKD technology to be ‘transformative’ for patients and health care systems

Following the receipt of a U.K. Conformity Assessed (UKCA) mark for its kidney function diagnostic software, the CKD Screening Prioritizer (CSP), Gendius Ltd. is hoping to soon receive CE mark and then U.S. FDA approval next year. Given that people with type 2 diabetes are at a higher risk of developing chronic kidney disease, Gendius’ pre-screening software will be “transformative” for patients and health care systems, CEO Rory Cameron told BioWorld in an interview.