Setpoint resets gut response with VNS in Crohn’s disease

Neuroimmune modulation using vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) reduced Crohn’s disease symptoms and improved patient quality of life, a study published in the Journal of Crohn’s and Colitis found. The research by Setpoint Medical Corp. could provide a better option for patients with the autoimmune disorder than biologics, which often fail to work over time and can cause significant adverse effects.