BioWorld - Wednesday, October 4, 2023
ASTRO 2023

Gammatile shows well at four months in patients with recurrent metastases

Oct. 3, 2023
By Mark McCarty
Patients with metastatic brain tumors are among the most desperate of patients for at least a modestly effective treatment let alone a cure, and GT Medical Technologies Inc., of Tempe, Ariz., reported the interim findings from a study of 48 patients suffering from a total of 51 brain metastases. Four-month data from this study demonstrate that implant of the Gammatile device is safe as demonstrated by the lack of adverse events, and these results combined with other data suggest that this device can offer this patient population real hope of surviving one of the deadliest series of afflictions known to humankind.
