BioWorld - Wednesday, October 4, 2023
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Patent

Canary sings praises of acoustic blood flow sensors for remotely monitoring heart conditions

Oct. 3, 2023
By Simon Kerton
No Comments
Canary Medical Inc. is seeking patent protection for devices, systems, and methods for in vivo monitoring of the flow of a biological fluid in an anatomic structure.
BioWorld MedTech Cardiovascular Sensors Patents