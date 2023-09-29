US ARPA-H program prepared to go live as Congress mulls FY 2024 appropriations

The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) reported the opening of a series of regional offices that focus on both administrative and research assignments, a development that may bolster cures and treatments for tough-to-treat conditions. However, the U.S. House and Senate have different ideas about how much money the agency will receive in 2024, casting a cloud of uncertainty over how many projects the agency will be able to finance in the twelve months that will start on Oct. 1, 2023.