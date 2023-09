Korean biosimilars locked in ‘fierce’ battle to box out competition in US

National support for the biosimilar sector and the domestic industry’s efforts to increase production and sales may not be enough for South Korean biosimilar firms to box out competition in the ever-changing regulatory court of the U.S. “Competition in U.S. negotiations and rebates are fierce,” Choi Sung-ho, chairman of the Korean Society for Bioeconomy, said. “Even if you get listed, it is crucial to be placed in an advantageous class to lower out-of-pocket costs.