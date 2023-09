Amicus’ Pompe disease treatment gets FDA approval and looks for blockbuster status

After a nearly year-long delay pegged to COVID-19 travel restrictions, the U.S. FDA has approved Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Pompe disease drug, introducing competition for Sanofi SA’s standard-of-care treatment and anticipating blockbuster sales. The combination of Pombiliti (cipaglucosidase alfa-atga) and Opfolda (miglustat) 65-mg capsules was approved for adults with late-onset Pompe disease, who weigh at least 40 kg and who are not improving on their current enzyme replacement therapy.