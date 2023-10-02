BioWorld - Monday, October 2, 2023
Endocrine/Metabolic

FDA clears IND for GLP-1/GIP/glucagon receptor agonist for type 2 diabetes and weight management

Oct. 2, 2023
The FDA has cleared IND applications for UBT-251 injection, a long-acting triple-targeted glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1)/glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP)/glucagon receptor agonist developed by The United Bio-Technology (Hengqin) Co. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of The United Laboratories International Holdings Ltd., for adult type 2 diabetes and for overweight or obese subjects.
