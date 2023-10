Nephrology

Researchers discover new HMGB1 inhibitors for kidney injury sepsis

Glycyrrhizic acid (GL) and its glycocan (GA) display anti-inflammatory, antiviral and antioxidant properties. Highly conserved nuclear protein (HMGB1) is a pro-inflammatory mediator that can be inhibited by GL but the large size of the latter creates the need to obtain GL analogues with enhanced activity and stability.