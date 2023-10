Cancer

Shenzhen Targetrx Biotechnology patents new BTK and BTK mutant inhibitors

Shenzhen Targetrx Biotechnology Co. Ltd. has disclosed cycloalkyl or heterocyclyl substituted heteroaryl compounds acting as Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) and BTK (C481S mutant) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, allergy and autoimmune disease.