Cancer

Chinese researchers divulge new SOS1/GTPase KRAS mutant interaction inhibitors

Researchers from Shanghai Aryl Pharmtech Co. Ltd. and Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. have synthesized son of sevenless homolog 1 (SOS1)/GTPase KRAS (G12C mutant) interaction inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, cardiofaciocutaneous syndrome and Noonan syndrome.