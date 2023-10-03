The rise of obesity

With high societal costs, a burgeoning market size, developers seek reimbursement for weight-loss meds

The multibillion-dollar market potential for obesity medications that analysts expect in the next decade signifies change is afoot for a patient population historically plagued with unsafe options and generally dismissed by investors and insurers. While glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists have paved the way – offering hope-filled patients the first significant non-surgical weight loss benefit upwards of 15% – only a small portion of the obesity population and certain overweight patients are treated with medication, and even a smaller percentage receive insurance reimbursement.