Biogen now has the first FDA-approved biosimilar to Roche’s blockbuster Actemra

With Tofidence (tocilizumab-bavi), a monoclonal antibody from Biogen Inc., the U.S. FDA has approved the first biosimilar to the Roche Group AG’s Actemra (tocilizumab), a blockbuster with declining numbers. Tofidence was greenlighted Sept. 29 for treating rheumatoid arthritis in adults, and for treating polyarticular and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis in those ages 2 and older. It’s also the first biosimilar approved to treat systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis.