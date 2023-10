Ahead in menin inhibitor race, Syndax plans FDA filing in high-risk leukemias this year

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is gearing up for a U.S. FDA filing by the end of 2023 on the back of positive data from a pivotal phase I/II study testing menin inhibitor revumenib in adult and pediatric patients with relapsed/refractory KMT2A-rearranged acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoid leukemia.