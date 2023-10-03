BioWorld - Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Novo’s Rivfloza approved in US as new option for rare disease PH1

Oct. 2, 2023
By Karen Carey
No Comments
Three years after Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. gained U.S. FDA approval of the first treatment for rare disease primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1), Novo Nordisk A/S solidified its own marketing clearance for RNAi therapy Rivfloza (nedosiran).
BioWorld Regulatory Endocrine/Metabolic U.S. FDA