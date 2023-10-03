BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Tuesday, October 3, 2023
See today's BioWorld
Home
Novo's Rivfloza approved in US as new option for rare disease PH1
Novo’s Rivfloza approved in US as new option for rare disease PH1
Oct. 2, 2023
By
Karen Carey
Three years after Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. gained U.S. FDA approval of the first treatment for rare disease primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1), Novo Nordisk A/S solidified its own marketing clearance for RNAi therapy Rivfloza (nedosiran).
