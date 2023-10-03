With no injunction, US Rx price negotiations begin

Even as the court challenges continue, the first round of U.S. government price negotiations for selected Medicare Part D drugs officially began Oct. 1 with manufacturers of those drugs having to sign agreements to participate in the process. While the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services had yet to disclose, as of press time, how many manufacturers signed the negotiation agreements, all the companies with selected drugs reportedly had indicated they would sign by the deadline even as they pursue litigation.