BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Science '22 in Review
Top Biopharma Trends of 2022
Top Med-tech Trends of 2022
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, October 4, 2023
See today's BioWorld Asia
See today's BioWorld
Home
» China invests $2.6B to build up traditional Chinese medicine infrastructure
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
China invests $2.6B to build up traditional Chinese medicine infrastructure
Oct. 3, 2023
By
Tamra Sami
No Comments
The Chinese government has invested $2.6 billion into building up the traditional Chinese medicine infrastructure and is actively exploring new models to integrate Chinese and Western medicine.
BioWorld
BioWorld Asia
China