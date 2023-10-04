BioWorld - Wednesday, October 4, 2023
China invests $2.6B to build up traditional Chinese medicine infrastructure

Oct. 3, 2023
By Tamra Sami
The Chinese government has invested $2.6 billion into building up the traditional Chinese medicine infrastructure and is actively exploring new models to integrate Chinese and Western medicine.
