BioWorld - Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Musculoskeletal

Discovery of SH-491, a novel PPD derivative with potent antiosteoporosis activity

Oct. 4, 2023
No Comments
Researchers from East China Normal University and Shanghai Jiao Tong University presented the discovery and preclinical evaluation of new potent antiosteoporosis agents. Synthesis and optimization of a series of heterocyclic ring-fused derivatives of 20(S)-protopanaxadiol (PPD) led to the identification of SH-491 as the lead candidate with the most potent inhibitory effects on RANKL-induced osteoclastogenesis (IC50=11.8 nM).
BioWorld Science New compound Endocrine/Metabolic Musculoskeletal