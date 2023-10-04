Musculoskeletal

Discovery of SH-491, a novel PPD derivative with potent antiosteoporosis activity

Researchers from East China Normal University and Shanghai Jiao Tong University presented the discovery and preclinical evaluation of new potent antiosteoporosis agents. Synthesis and optimization of a series of heterocyclic ring-fused derivatives of 20(S)-protopanaxadiol (PPD) led to the identification of SH-491 as the lead candidate with the most potent inhibitory effects on RANKL-induced osteoclastogenesis (IC50=11.8 nM).