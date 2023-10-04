BioWorld - Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Inflammatory

Atomwise nominates TYK2 inhibitor development candidate

Oct. 4, 2023
Atomwise Inc. has nominated a development candidate focused on TYK2 inhibition, discovered by leveraging its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) drug discovery platform, Atomnet.
BioWorld Science Immune Inflammatory