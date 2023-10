Immuno-oncology

Ocean Biomedical’s anti-CHI3L1 antibody demonstrates tumor reduction in EGFR-mutant lung cancer

Ocean Biomedical Inc. has demonstrated the effectiveness of its anti-chitinase 3-like-1 (CHI3L1) antibody in suppressing and reversing tumor growth in studies of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-mutant non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cells.