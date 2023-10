Infection

CARB-X grant supports new therapeutic approach to rescue common antibiotics for CABP

Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator (CARB-X) is awarding $1.75 million to the University of Melbourne at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity to develop an oral therapeutic that restores the activity of common antibiotics used to treat community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP).