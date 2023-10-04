BioWorld - Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/Psychiatric

Shanghaitech University describes new GPR139 agonists for schizophrenia

Oct. 4, 2023
No Comments
Shanghaitech University has identified G protein-coupled receptor GPR139 agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of schizophrenia, among others.
BioWorld Science Neurology/Psychiatric Patents