Shanghai Zhigen Pharmaceutical presents new non-receptor tyrosine-protein kinase TYK2 inhibitors

Oct. 4, 2023
Shanghai Zhigen Pharmaceutical Technology Co Ltd. has divulged nonreceptor tyrosine-protein kinase TYK2 inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of inflammation and autoimmune diseases.
