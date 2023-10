Cancer

Kumquat Biosciences discovers new GTPase KRAS mutant inhibitors for cancer

Kumquat Biosciences Inc. has described heterocyclic compounds and PROTACs acting as GTPase KRAS (G12D, G12C, G12S and G13D mutant), and/or G12V and wild-type GTPase KRAS inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.