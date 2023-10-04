BioWorld - Wednesday, October 4, 2023
The rise of obesity

Development, investments, partnerships climb, but safety is key

Oct. 3, 2023
By Karen Carey
The ability of obesity medications to impact co-morbidities, reducing the symptoms and costs associated with down-the-road disease, has attracted significant attention throughout the biopharma industry.
