Lilly enters radiopharma space with $1.4B buyout of Point Biopharma

Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. agreed to acquire Point Biopharma Global Inc. for $12.50 per share in cash, or about $1.4 billion, in a deal that would bring the pharma company a pipeline of preclinical and clinical radioligand therapies for cancer. The purchase price is an 87% premium to Point’s closing stock price on Oct. 2, and a 68% premium to the 30-day volume-weighted average price. Shares (NASDAQ:PNT) of Point, also of Indianapolis, rose 84.9%, or $5.67, to close at $12.36 on Oct. 3.