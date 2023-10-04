Flexibility again in the spotlight, this time for neuroblastoma drug

For the second time in two weeks, the extent of regulatory flexibility will be at the heart of a U.S. FDA advisory committee meeting. The Oct. 4 meeting of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) comes exactly a week after the Cellular, Tissue and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee voted overwhelmingly that the evidence presented for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s amyotrophic lateral sclerosis drug, Nurown (debamestrocel), didn’t meet the agency’s flexibility standard. If the FDA’s briefing document for the ODAC meeting is anything to go by, the outcome for US Worldmeds LLC’s eflornithine, also known as DFMO, could be more positive, even though once again the agency is asking if the evidence from a single trial, along with supportive data, is sufficient.