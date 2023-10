Takeda withdrawing lung cancer drug Exkivity after confirmatory miss

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. said it will work with U.S. regulators on the market withdrawal of Exkivity (mobocertinib), only two years after the oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor gained the FDA’s accelerated approval for use in locally advanced or metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations whose disease has progressed after chemotherapy.