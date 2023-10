Patent

Easymotionskin reveals a wearable device for treating urinary incontinence to rival Elidah’s Elitone device

Easymotionskin Tec AG is seeking patent protection for a wearable product that delivers transcutaneous electromyostimulation (EMS) of pelvic floor musculature through the body’s perineum, for the non-invasive treatment of incontinence, particularly stress incontinence. The invention is said to be suited to nearly all patients, including those patients who cannot insert anal or vaginal probes that provide pelvic floor training by EMS.