ODAC could set flexibility precedent for rare disease drugs

After considering the evidence, the U.S. FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) voted 14-6 Oct. 4 that the data from a single external-controlled trial and well-established preclinical animal models present sufficient evidence to demonstrate that US Worldmeds LLC’s DFMO (eflornithine) improves event-free survival in pediatric patients with high-risk neuroblastoma.