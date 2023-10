UK launches full-body scan platform to accelerate clinical research

The U.K. has launched the first-of-its-kind national total-body positron emission tomography (PET) imaging platform that will be ‘game-changing’ for clinical research. Funded with £32 million (US$39 million) from the government, the National PET Imaging Platform (NPIP) will enable clinicians and researchers to access never-before-seen data that will improve the detection, diagnosis and treatment of complex, multi-organ diseases.