Patents

Connex Biomedical reveals its platforms for transcardiac access and device delivery

Connex Biomedical Inc. applied for patent protection for a transcardiac access port affixed and retained post-procedure on the cardiac muscle, such as the ventricular myocardium, and an access port delivery system configured to deliver the access port, secure the access port to the muscle tissue with tissue anchors, and provide a working channel through the access port to facilitate transcardiac access and device delivery.