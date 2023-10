‘Maximizing value’: Teva picks Sanofi in $1.5B IBD alliance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is partnering with Sanofi SA in a 50-50 collaboration to develop and commercialize its anti-TL1A candidate, TEV ‘574, initially for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), in a deal that comes with an up-front payment of €469 million (US$500 million) and up to €940 million in development and launch milestones.