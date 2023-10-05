BioWorld - Thursday, October 5, 2023
Adlai Nortye raises $97.5M from Nasdaq IPO, private placement

Oct. 4, 2023
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Cancer biotech Adlai Nortye Ltd. raised $57.5 million from its U.S. IPO on Nasdaq and $40 million from a concurrent private placement, ringing up $97.5 million in funding to develop its combo immunotherapy pipeline.
