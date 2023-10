Kyowa acquiring gene therapy firm Orchard for up to $478M

Japanese specialty global pharma Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd. has agreed to buy out Orchard Therapeutics plc in a $387.4 million cash takeover that could jump $90 million to reach $477.6 million, contingent on the pending U.S. FDA approval of its EU-approved gene therapy, Libmeldy (atidarsagene autotemcel).