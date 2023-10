Biopharma financings September 2023

Value of biopharma financings in September the highest in 2023

Through September 2023, biopharmas raised a total of $49.15 billion, up 7.46% in value from the $45.74 billion raised in the same period last year. Value is down from $93.98 billion raised in 2021 and $104.09 billion in 2020, but up from $42.17 billion raised in 2019 in the same time period.