Aerium licenses monoclonal antibodies against SARS-CoV-2

Aerium Therapeutics Inc. has licensed and commenced development of three monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) with broad and potent activity against the predominant variants of SARS-CoV-2, including those containing the F456L mutation, such as EG.5.1. These antibodies could provide an option to protect immunocompromised populations from severe COVID-19.