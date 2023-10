Cancer

Chinese researchers describe new RAC1 inhibitors

Shanghai Aryl Pharmtech Co. Ltd. and Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. have identified heterocyclic derivatives acting as Ras-related C3 botulinum toxin substrate 1 (RAC1; TC25) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of melanoma, Menkes disease, rheumatoid arthritis, atherosclerosis, type 1 diabetes, Huntington’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease.