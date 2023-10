Cancer

Merck Sharp & Dohme discovers new ceramide glucosyltransferase inhibitors

Merck Sharp & Dohme Ltd. has described ceramide glucosyltransferase (glucosylceramide synthase; GLCT-1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, Lewy body dementia, diabetes, obesity, polycystic kidney disease, neurodegeneration, lysosomal storage disease and Parkinson’s disease, among others.